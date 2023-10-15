Current Publishing
Donation goes toward new Fishers K9 officer

The City of Fishers Police Department received a $12,000 donation from Massillamany. Jeter and Carson Law Firm to purchase and train the department’s new K-9 officer, Archer.

According to an announcement from the police department, K-9 Archer is a 16-month-old Belgian malinois from Germany. He and his handler, K-9 Officer Sam Ralph, are currently in training.

Archer will serve a dual purpose for the department, working in both narcotics and apprehension, according to the announcement. He will fill the spot of K-9 Barry, who retired last month. Archer is the third K-9 officer that Ralph has trained.

“It’s very thoughtful, generous and progressive that in this day and age communities are supporting police in a public setting,” Ralph stated.

When trained, FPD will have five actively working K-9 officers.

“We are grateful for the generous donation from MJC Law Firm. Their support for our department, especially our K-9 team, will go a long way in helping us to protect and serve the Fishers community,” FPD Chief Ed Gebhart stated.

Ralph and Archer will be done with training and on the roads together at the end of the month, according to the announcement.


