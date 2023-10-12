Fishers senior facility offers concierge service

RealAmerica, a multi-family housing development company that operates Ritchey Reserve senior living in Fishers, announced it has designed a new program offering customizable services for residents at its senior living facilities.

According to the announcement, with a traditional approach, residents at senior living facilities are required to pay for all of the services offered regardless of whether they utilize the services or not.

“With the goal of better serving residents, Real America’s concierge service allows tenants to pick and choose the activities, services and amenities that best fit into their lifestyle,” the announcement stated.

Their concierge program is designed to meet the needs of active senior residents and offers a wide range of services to enroll in a-la-carte style. That includes options for meal service, personal care, health care and more.

“It doesn’t make sense for residents to pay for services they’re not going to use,” stated Ronda Shrewsbury, president of RealAmerica. “Our residents love the customizable nature of our concierge program and that they can select services based on their lifestyle and their budget. We’re proud to offer a more affordable, high-quality option.”

RealAmerica offers the new concierge program at two of its four senior living facilities — Ritchey Reserve in Fishers and 41 North in Fort Wayne.

To learn more about RealAmerica, visit realamericallc.com.