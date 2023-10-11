State comptroller and Fishers resident announces retirement

Auditor of State Tera Klutz, whose title changed in July to state comptroller, submitted her resignation to Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to an announcement from Klutz’s office.

“The past 20 years of leading and serving the financial offices of state and local government have been challenging, rewarding and the opportunity of a lifetime,” Klutz stated. “In 2002, I left public accounting to join the Allen County Auditor’s office because I was looking for more flexibility for my young family. What I found was my dream job. My career in government started as the state was dramatically changing the way property was assessed and taxed, resulting in tax bill delays in all 92 counties. While working through those early challenges, I learned I had a passion for solving problems and helping people, which ultimately led me to run for office at the local and then state levels.”

Klutz, a Fishers resident, was appointed by Holcomb in 2017 as state auditor, and was elected to the position in 2018.

“The highlight of my public service career has been working with my team of dedicated public servants who provide accountable and reliable back-office functions that keep our state running efficiently and successfully,” she stated. “My service as the state comptroller afforded me the opportunity to travel the state and meet so many Hoosiers. I am especially grateful for the welcome and respect our local and state officials have shown me.”

Klutz will continue in her position through Nov. 30, according to the announcement.

“I am excited about my next chapter — spending more time with family and friends, and returning to a career in the private sector,” Klutz stated. “I have committed to helping the governor, if so desired, to find a qualified individual to serve as Indiana’s next state comptroller and assist in a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

Klutz is the 57th Indiana Auditor of State and the first Certified Public Accountant to serve as the state’s chief financial officer. Effective July 1, she became the first state comptroller for Indiana, per House Enrolled Act 1001-2023.