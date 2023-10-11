Lawrence Township School Foundation picks new CEO

The Lawrence Township School Foundation Board of Directors has announced that Misty Wick Johnston has been appointed as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer.

“(Johnston) comes to the Lawrence Township School Foundation with a tremendous energy, because LTSF’s mission of connecting resources in the community to the MSD of Lawrence Township students, (and) empowering them to excel, aligns perfectly with her personal and professional values,” the announcement stated. “Johnston’s 21 years of experience in philanthropy, most recently as director of development and marketing for the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, showcases her steadfast commitment to furthering positive change.”

Johnston stated that it’s a privilege to have this opportunity.

“The passion and dedication of the LT Schools community is abundantly clear,” she stated. “This shared sense of purpose resonated with me deeply as I believe the most impactful work is accomplished when a team is united by a common mission.”

Search committee chair Pam Dechert said that through the interview process, it was clear that Johnston would be a good fit to lead the foundation.

“She demonstrated not only her commitment to our mission, but also how to translate that commitment to tangible results,” Dechert stated.

Board President Craig Willey stated that the board is pleased to welcome Johnston.

“(Johnston) brings extraordinary talents and experiences that will propel transformative growth,” he stated. “Under (her) leadership, I foresee innovative ways to engage the community and harness support for the benefit of Lawrence Township students.”

Johnston is a native Hoosier but has lived across the U.S. and overseas. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Hanover College and received her master’s degree from Boston University. She has served on numerous boards and serves on the Hanover College Advancement Advisory Committee.