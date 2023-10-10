Westfield Youth Assistance Program honors Mayor Andy Cook at Yellow Tie Gala

This year’s Yellow Tie Gala raised approximately $140,000 for the Westfield Youth Assistance Program and honored Andy Cook in his final year as mayor.

“This year’s gala honored Mayor Cook and his vision to bring the organization to Westfield in 2009,” said Rachel Nelson, Chairwoman Yellow Tie Gala. “Our community is stronger when we work together to advocate, connect and empower our youth.”

Cook, who has been recovering from a recent bout with COVID-19, attended the event on Oct. 7 at The Bridgewater Club.

In addition to serving as the city of Westfield’s first and only mayor for the past 16 years, Cook played an instrumental role in starting Indiana’s first-ever youth assistance program.

Since its inception in 2009, Westfield Youth Assistance Program has been advocating for young people ages 3 to 17 who are facing difficult life circumstances. Five more programs have emerged to make up the Hamilton County Youth Assistance Program, and similar organizations are being formed in other areas in Indiana and beyond.

The Yellow Tie Gala began in 2010 as the largest annual fundraiser for WYAP. The name and theme of the event pay homage to Cook’s color blindness, which only allows him to see yellow. This year, approximately 250 supporters donned yellow ties, shoes and other accents to celebrate WYAP and take part in the event’s silent auction, new Plinko game and other fundraising activities.

At the event, State Rep. Donna Schaibley read House Concurrent Resolution No. 45, co-authored by State Rep. Jerry Torr and sponsored by State Sen. Jim Buck. It was adopted April 25.

“Therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the General Assembly of the State of Indiana, the Senate concurring that the General Assembly thanks Mayor Andy Cook of Westfield for his service to his community,” Shaibley read.

Steve LaTour, WYAP president of the board, announced the creation of the Mayor Andy Cook Youth Impact Award, which will be presented at the annual youth recognition breakfast to a young person and adult who has significantly impacted youth in the community. LaTour also announced the Mayor Andy and Barb Cook WYAP Camp Fund.

“You both have left an indelible mark in our community and are deserving of our recognition,” LaTour said.

On behalf of the WYAP board, Janelle Campbell and Kristen Sparks presented Cook with a commemorative art piece featuring the program’s helping hand logo backed by the names of youth involved in WYAP.

“I have a thousand words I would like to utter,” Cook said, “but for the very first time, I can’t say a thing. Thank you.”

Learn more, donate or sign up as a volunteer or mentor at youthassistance.org/westfield.