Current Publishing
You are at:»»»“Hear Our Stories: The Life & Afterlife of Incarceration” coming to Carmel library Oct. 21 
“Hear Our Stories: The Life & Afterlife of Incarceration” coming to Carmel library Oct. 21 
Montez Day will be one of the speakers at the Hear Our Stories event. (Photo courtesy of Ellen Munds)

“Hear Our Stories: The Life & Afterlife of Incarceration” coming to Carmel library Oct. 21 

0
By on Carmel Community

By Jennifer Haire 

Through books, movies, TV shows, magazines, blog articles or social media posts, stories are how humans often best relate to and learn from each other. 

Two stories will be presented Oct. 21 at the Carmel Clay Public Library during Hear Our Stories: The Life & Afterlife of Incarceration, presented by Storytelling Arts of Indiana in collaboration with St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and Trusted Mentors. The free event will feature a male and a female speaker who will share their stories of incarceration and their reentry experience. 

Each speaker will share for 15 to 20 minutes, and a question and answer session will follow the presentation.  

Storytelling Arts provides an annual workshop series to highlight the art of storytelling. Participants are provided a stipend and the workshop helps them structure their life experience into a story. The speakers selected for “Hear our Stories” are part of the reentry assistance programs Trusted Mentors and Recycle Force, which offer mentoring services and assist with job placement, housing and transportation needs. 

Ellen Munds, executive director of Storytelling Arts, said the transition from incarceration into everyday life is extremely challenging. 

“These individuals are human beings, and they are not their crime. They deserve a second chance,” Munds said. 

Telling their stories is part of the healing process, Munds said, and she hopes that bringing more awareness to their experience sparks conversation about the Indiana prison system and the reentry process. 

The event is open to the public, however the youngest recommended age is high school. For details and to register, visit carmelclaylibrary.org/event/8816347


More Headlines

Early voting begins Oct. 11 in Hamilton County; here’s where to cast a ballot Carmel in brief — October 10, 2023 Public Access Counselor: Hamilton East Public Library Board members violated law Solar panels installed on Carmel Clay Public Library rooftop Guest conductor Commanday to join Carmel Symphony Orchestra for season opening concert Oct. 7 Police: Multiple shots fired from vehicle traveling southbound on Westfield Boulevard Oct. 6 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact