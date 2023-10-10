Fishers council OKs 2024 budget

The Fishers City Council voted unanimously Oct. 9 to approve the 2024 city budget, with no changes to the proposed $164 million spending plan submitted by Mayor Scott Fadness in late August.

Highlights include:

A reduction in the property tax rate from .712 cents to .707 cents for every $100 assessed value

A 5 percent salary increase for city employees

Increased longevity pay for first responders

$3 million for fleet replacement costs

New hires in the police, fire, health and parks departments

Roundabouts at 126th Street and Southeastern Parkway and 96th Street and Allisonville Road

Road widening at Cumberland Road and 136th Street

Various street and sidewalk projects

Trail construction and improvements

An increased neighborhood vibrancy grants program

A new micro-grant program for Hamilton Southeastern Schools teachers

Some of those projects will be funded through city reserves, which are at more than $51 million. The $12 million in reserve spending would bring that down to just shy of $40 million. The city’s required reserves level is $15 million.

The council held multiple Finance Committee meetings following the budget’s submission and held a public hearing on the budget during the council’s September meeting. There was little discussion before the Oct. 9 vote, although Councilmember Jocelyn Vare, a Democrat serving in an at-large seat, expressed concern about the city’s debt, which has risen to the point where the city’s bond rating was reduced from AAA to AA+.

Councilmember Pete Peterson, a Republican representing the South East District, said that reduction is not an indication that the city has financial problems and there will be plenty of bond agencies happy to issue funds for Fishers’ projects.

“You went from, you know, icing on the top with five marshmallows and a cherry — they just removed the cherry,” he said.

Also during the Oct, 9 meeting, the council approved a requested rezone to allow work to progress on the Flat Fork Creek PUD, a Ryan Homes housing development that first came before city officials in June. At that time, members of the Plan Commission expressed concern about a segment of the development that would have been designated for a commercial enterprise. There also was concern about narrow setbacks for the homes.

Developers worked with the city to amend the plan, removing the commercial piece and increasing setbacks for the approximately 230 homes that will be split between two parcels on the north side of 96th Street, between Georgia and Cyntheanne roads.

The next Fishers City Council meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Launch Fishers.