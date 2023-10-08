Zionsville Town Council approves 2024 budget plan

The Zionsville Town Council unanimously approved the 2024 budget Plan during its Oct. 2 meeting. A motion to authorize the town to file an appeal on the council’s behalf for an assessed value levy with the state of Indiana was also unanimously approved.

Mayor Emily Styron and her administration submitted an update for the 2024 budget to keep spending sustainable, necessary and appropriate, support levy appeal and limit surplus spending. Deputy Mayor Andy Pickell and the town’s financial advisor, Tim Berry, presented the final plan.

Pickell said the administration used councilmember Josh Garrett’s spending plan, which was presented Sept. 18 as a guideline, that reduced spending by an additional $1 million based on his recommendations and discussions with department heads.

The administration accepted a 4 percent cost of living increase, a 5 percent 401(a) match, and Garrett’s proposal to limit new hires to two for the Zionsville Police Department, two for the town’s department of public works and one each for human resources and finance. Pickell also said ARPA funds might supplement or supplant budget expenses as future consideration.

“Training all remains in the budget,” Pickell said. “Those items, while I understand councilor Garrett’s move to remove them, we understand that without those individual trainings and seminars, some of our employees would (not) be state qualified or remain credentialed in their operation.”

Pickell said the initial plan was to reduce the budget to zero using ARPA funds but said everyone working on the budget realized that time was against them when trying to do that.

“In the short time we have left, we (agreed) on $2.7 million worth of reductions from the budget that are hard spends,” Pickell said. “The comprehensive plan is one, and the transportation plan is another. (With everything totaled) it leaves the budget line at $1.8 million.”

Berry presented information on the town’s current financial standing and where Zionsville is expected to finish 2024 with the new budget. He said that over the last several years, the town has maintained strong financial controls in spending on an annual basis by maintaining and increasing reserve balances.

“Where we anticipate you will end this year is just over $30 million in cash reserves,” Berry said. “You passed a budget last year with a deficit at that time of about $5.5 million, and we anticipate that deficit will be less than $2.5 million given the fact that the town received just under $3 million supplemental local income tax distribution in May of this year.”

Berry said with the budget, he anticipates the town finishing the year with nearly $29 million in reserve balances. He also said the town’s biggest impact in the distribution of local income tax dollars is the levy, which is why the budget includes the levy appeal.

“For high growth communities that have grown faster than the statewide average for a period of two years, the town can submit a levy appeal to have a one-time catch-up period to have enough revenue come in to match the services the town provides,” Garrett said. “I would say getting the levy appeal is our biggest unknown at the moment.”

Garrett said he was pleased with the result and how it was achieved.

“Deputy Mayor Pickell went through a lot of the nitty-gritty stuff, but they did take a lot of suggestions in the last meeting to do that,” Garrett said. “It has been a good process. (The current mayor) allowed Mayor-elect (John) Stehr and Deputy Mayor-elect Kate Swanson to come in and give input, so I am appreciative of that because they are going to be inheriting this budget.”

Town Council President Jason Plunkett said the town’s population grew from 14,000 people in 2010 to 34,000 people in 2022.

“We have services that our police and fire (departments) are providing that at times everybody feels like are stretched thin,” Plunkett said. “I would hope that the (levy) appeal goes through.”

The next town council meeting is set for 7:30 a.m. Oct. 16.