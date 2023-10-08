Westfield Middle School welcomes new principal

Current Publishing
Westfield Middle School Principal Stacey Swan, right, with WMS eighth grade student, Ellie Rotterman. (Photo by Edward Redd)

Westfield Middle School’s new principal, Stacey Swan, wants to build a legacy for helping the youth.

“I want people to say I care for kids and that I would do whatever it takes to help a student and the staff because they’re helping the kids,” Swan said.

Swan started her position as Westfield Middle School’s new principal at the start of the 2023-24 school year after the previous principal, Mike Hall, was named director of operations for Westfield Washington Schools. He began the role in July.

Before joining WMS, Swan had been the principal at Fall Creek Junior High School since 2019. Prior to that, she was the principal at Noblesville West Middle School from 2012 to 2019. She said she has a passion for working with middle school students because she didn’t enjoy middle school when she was a student.

“I had a terrible middle school experience,” Swan said. “If I can make this time better for one kid, then I’ve done my job in life.”

Swan said her administrative experience at other schools will help her navigate WMS through the challenges that the project Destination Westfield will present. The project includes moving all the district’s sixth-grade students to a middle school at some point in the future.

“We need to make sure we have our structures aligned and our practices aligned,” Swan said. “We want to make sure we get things kind of solidly in place here at this middle school so then in three years we can duplicate it.”


