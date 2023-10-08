Carmel Community Players presents ‘aMUSEd’

Kelly Keller was eager to bring Megan Ann Jacobs’ latest play to the stage.

The Carmel Community Players will present “aMUSEd” from Oct. 13-22 at Switch Theatre in Fishers. Keller, a Fishers resident, will direct the show.

“I’ve worked with Megan before when she directed me in ‘Coping with Autumn,’ which she also wrote,” Jacobs said. “I love her writing style. It’s direct and real. She writes about regular, ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. Her language is accessible by everyone but is smart, thoughtful and funny. When Megan gave the cast of ‘Coping with Autumn’ the ‘aMUSEd’ script as a gift, I read it shortly thereafter. I immediately loved it. I love how it starts. I love how it evolves. I love the story and themes. (Jacobs) includes themes of loss, recovery and redemption expertly through interesting and real characters.”

The play has been produced a total of five times previously, three times in its full form in Wisconsin and twice in Indianapolis as an hour-long festival version.

Jacobs, an Indianapolis resident, said she got the idea for the story when Danielle E. Shipley showed her the cover of her new book “Inspired.”

“This image with the man in the suit in this light bulb and the great line of ‘What the muse wants … he gets,’” Jacobs said. “And I truly was inspired by it. This image launched my brain into the general premise of ‘aMUSEd.’ This was actually the first time I had ever written a play. I had mostly done fiction writing and poetry. But from the onset, I knew this idea was meant for the stage.”

Jacobs said the play’s last revisions were in early 2019 for both versions of the show.

“I have been blessed to work with both Kelly Keller and Joe Wagner (Sebastian) before and I know the dedication, passion and talent they bring to every project they involve themselves in,” Jacobs said. “I think I am most excited to experience it like new. It’s been so long since it’s been done in its full version, and I was heavily involved in most of those productions. Seeing it come to life under someone else’s direction, the choices of the performers, and seeing the production team add their flair, truly it feels like a gift.”

For more, visit carmelplayers.org.