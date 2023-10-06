Solar panels installed on Carmel Clay Public Library rooftop

The Carmel Clay Public Library held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 30 for the solar pane array installed on its roof. The 245.6 kW array consists of 552 445-watt PV panels that capture energy from the sun and convert it into electricity. The system – designed by Telamon Energy and built by Solential Energy – is anticipated to produce 325,000 kWh annually, supplying approximately 20 to 30 percent of the building’s energy needs. The ceremony was part of the library’s celebration of its one-year anniversary of operating in its renovated building. (Photos by Edward Redd)