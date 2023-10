Carmel police have arrested two people who are believed to be involved in shooting several gunshots along Westfield Boulevardshooting several gunshots along Westfield Boulevard between 116th Street and 96th Street early Oct. 6.

Nathaniel G. Howell, 22, and Dustin M. Barger, 21, have been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. They were transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police made the arrests after locating two guns that matched evidence found at the scene.