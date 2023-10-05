Plans for cellular tower at Carmel’s Brookshire Golf Course on hold

Current Publishing
Plans to build a 175-foot-tall cellular tower on the City of Carmel-owned Brookshire Golf Course are on hold after all bids received for the project were higher than expected.

At the Oct. 4 Carmel City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Brainard said the projected revenue from communications companies leasing space on the tower for their equipment would not be nearly enough to cover the debt service payments to construct the tower.

“I very much doubt whether this (project) will be a possibility any time in the near future,” Brainard said.

City officials anticipated the tower would improve cellular reception for residents on the east side of town.


