Noblesville girls golf team finished fourth in state finals

The Noblesville High School finished fourth Sept. 30 in the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Josie Kelley finished tied for 10th in the individual portion. From left, NHS golf coach Justin Werkley, Karis Shields, Jordan Adam, Olivia Anderson, Olivia Fowler, Josie Kelley and assistant coach Brenna Berndt. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)