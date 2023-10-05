Indy Opera Ball set

Indianapolis Opera Ball: “Celebración de España!” Is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis.

The fundraiser will be a celebration of music, opera, art, and in the spirit of the upcoming production of “Carmen,” set for Nov. 10-12 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

There will be Spanish cuisine, live music and flamenco dancing. There also will be a specialty silent auction and casino games.

Tickets are $275 per person or $2,200 per table