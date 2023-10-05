Carmel businessman Lopez enters race for Indiana House District 39

Carmel businessman Danny Lopez has entered the 2024 race for Indiana House District 39, which includes parts of Carmel and Westfield.

The seat is being vacated by Rep. Jerry Torr, a Republican from Carmel who announced Oct. 3 he will not seek reelection. Torr has served in the legislature since 1996 and will remain in office through the end of his term in 2024.

Lopez, a Republican, plans to focus his campaign on attracting high-paying jobs, strengthening services for veterans, supporting law enforcement, school safety and ensuring teachers and parents can partner in education.

“I am running for state representative to solve problems and work on practical solutions to the biggest challenges our families face, and I’m going to do it with the civility and optimism that reflects the kind of community we are,” Lopez stated. “As I listen to my neighbors and others in our community, I know that people want their elected representatives to focus on the very issues they talk about at their kitchen tables, and that’s what I intend to do in the Statehouse.”

Lopez is a senior executive with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. He grew up in Miami, where his grandparents relocated the family after fleeing Cuba in 1960. He and his wife, Sofia, moved to Indiana in 2008. They have two children, Daniel and Alexandra.

