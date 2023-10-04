Noblesville West Middle School shooter to be released to parents

The student who shot and wounded a classmate and a teacher in 2018 inside a Noblesville West Middle School classroom was ordered to be released from juvenile detention and returned to his parents.

A judge made the ruling during an Oct. 4 hearing.

The shooter, David Moore, who was 13 at the time of the shooting but is now an adult, could no longer be held in a juvenile detention facility because of the statutory time limit, said Hamilton County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Kocher.

Although the state requested Moore be transferred to a residential treatment facility, Kocher said an appropriate facility wasn’t available. Consequently, Moore will be on home detention with a GPS ankle-monitoring device.

Kocher said there will be several limits on what can be in the home and what Moore can do and where he can go. For example, any computer use in the household must be monitored by the probation office, firearms aren’t permitted in the household, Kocher said. If Moore does have computer access, Kocher said the amount of time per day is limited and he can’t make college campus visits without prior approval of the court.

In reference to Moore’s release, Noblesville Schools issued the same statement it released in the spring when his release was first being considered. The statement reads as follows: