Halloween display in Zionsville goes viral

A striking Halloween display is turning heads in Zionsville – and beyond.

Zionsville resident Michal Owens shared a TikTok video of her Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skeleton display, and the video went viral, amassing 363,600 views and 119,000 likes at the time. She said she got the idea after news spread that popstar Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce were dating.

“Our family really loves Halloween, and we like to make it fun and clever,” Owens said. “We don’t love the scary and gory stuff. We wanted to make it pop culture-related this year. It was originally just a Taylor Swift skeleton with mini-fan skeletons, but after Taylor attended (a) Chief’s game, we knew we had to add a Travis one too.”

The skeleton display is 12-feet tall and sports Swift’s iconic blue dress and Kelce’s Chiefs jersey. Owens said many people have stopped to take pictures with the display, and she credits her husband for keeping the display standing.

“We have a big yard, so when we bought our house, we decided to do a skeleton display every year rather than decorate the whole house,” Owens said. “Two years ago, we did a milk crate challenge with them, and last year we had a family of skeletons taking selfies. A lot of school buses drive past our house, so we are just trying to make kids smile and have fun.”

Owens said she didn’t expect her video to go viral.

“I am old, and I don’t know how to use TikTok,” Owens said. “I didn’t know what I was doing but it was fun for my kids, and when I woke up and saw that it had blown up, I was surprised to see a lot of people viewing it.”

Owens said she is OK with people taking pictures of the skeletons, but she wants everyone to be safe.

“If anyone wants to take a picture, I just ask that they pull into our driveway and do it safely,” Owens said.

To watch the TikTok video, visit tiktok.com/@mikeyo1414/video/7283981367380102442?lang=en.