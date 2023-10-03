Board of Zoning Appeals approves proposal for gravel extraction site

By a 3-2 vote, the City of Noblesville’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a local aggregate services company’s proposal to extract sand and gravel at a site near Cherry Tree Meadows during its Oct. 2 meeting. The proposal had been contested by several area residents.

Nearby residents had signed a petition against the proposal. Their concerns included decreases in property value; a precedent for other companies wanting to do work outside of neighborhoods; increase in traffic; deterioration of roads; contamination of drinking water; emission of air pollution and dust that might hurt wildlife; and excess noise.

Ali Alvey, a representative from Beaver Materials, said the company will use a water truck to wet the ground as needed during operations to mitigate dust, and gravel processing won’t happen on-site, such as blasting, crushing or wet processing. The company, she said, will follow ordinances and be regulated by the Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The city’s press secretary, Robert Herrington, issued the following statement after the meeting:

“City staff’s focus was on reviewing the petition, remonstrance and associated materials and ensuring that procedural requirements were adhered to, and all interested persons had an opportunity to have their voices heard. The approved land use variance includes several conditions that have to be followed during excavation and transporting activities on the site, including a prohibition on blasting or the use of explosives, site watering to limit dust pollution and timing limitations.”

Kurt Beard, resident in Cherry Tree Meadows, said the Board of Zoning Appeals made the right decision.

“It isn’t the decision we want as neighbors and isn’t the ideal situation for our neighborhood and neighbors,” he said. “But it sounds like it was the decision that respected their policies. I am trusting that (Beaver Materials) continue(s) to operate safely and with a focus on Noblesville.”

Rob Larkin, a Noblesville resident who doesn’t live in Cherry Tree Meadows, got involved because he felt Beaver Materials’ variance request was “way out of line.”

“If the board had taken a show of hands during the meeting regarding for or against, I think they would have seen that the citizens of (Noblesville) were adamantly against this variance request,” he said. “Then possibly they might have remembered who they serve and voted the way the people wanted. That didn’t happen.”

John Wetter, who lives with his family in Cherry Tree Meadows, said he deals with lung issues, vocal cord damage, bronchitis and pneumonia. He is concerned irritants in the air will cause him to have breathing attacks and/or cause his vocal cords to close because he lives only five houses down from the proposed site.

“They didn’t care about the health risks assigned to me and continued anyway, which makes (the Board of Zoning Appeals and Beaver Materials) complicit in knowing the risk involved and then making it worse at my home environment, anyway,”