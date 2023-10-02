Westfield senior Brown captures state girls golf title

Westfield High School senior Samantha Brown has been one of the best golfers in the state throughout her career.

But by her own admission, she had not played well in the IHSAA state finals. That changed in her final attempt.

Brown won the IHSAA individual state title with a combined two-under par 142 Sept. 30 at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Brown, who helped her team place second, shot a 68 in the first round Sept. 29 and didn’t have a bogey for the first time in her career. She finished with a 74 in the final round.

She said her confidence was high because she had been playing well entering the finals.

“I knew I could do it,” said Brown, who has committed to play for Purdue University next season. “I had some good results this summer and I’ve been hitting the ball really well. I just tried to continue hitting the greens and sticking to my process.”

After her bogey-free round, Brown had two bogeys in the final round, both in the final nine holes.

“I made a few good putts for par on the front nine, like from 5, 6, 7 feet,” she said. “But we got to the back nine, and I could not make anything. It was like tap-ins all day.”

Westfield coach Josh Bryant said there is a lot of pressure for standout players to do well for their schools. But Bryant said Brown’s great first round eased that pressure.

“Our goal all season talking about the state finals was to limit ourselves to a couple bogeys over the two days and hit a lot of greens, and she did exactly that. So, I couldn’t be more proud of her. She’s going to finish her career having won 50 percent of all the events she played in high school. That’s her 24th individual title.”

Brown had finished tied for seventh in the state finals in 2020, tied for 13th in 2021 and tied for sixth last year.

The Shamrocks finished with a score of 617, nine strokes more than state champion Carmel. Westfield had led by one stroke halfway through the second round.

Shamrocks junior Addi Kooi finished in a four-way tie for second with a pair of 73s for a 146 total. It’s the first time since Yorktown did it in 1976 that one team had players finish in first and second.

“Sometimes you get beat and Carmel deserved to win,” Bryant said. “They played awesome.”

Senior Samantha Lemieux had a 164 total for the Shamrocks. Sophomore teammate Kelsey Haverluck was right behind at 165. The fifth golfer was sophomore Samantha Hanavan (180 total).

“We hope to reload with Addi, Kelsey and Samantha Hanavan,” Bryant said. “They got experience and high-level ability.”