Carmel girls golf team repeats as state champions

For Carmel High School girls golf coach Kelly Kluesner, patience made the biggest difference.

The Greyhounds won their second consecutive IHSAA girls golf state championship with a 608 total, nine strokes fewer than runner-up Westfield. The Shamrocks led by one stroke entering the second round at Prairie View Golf Club. Carmel took a three-shot lead after the first three holes of the second round, but Westfield came back to lead by one shot halfway through the second round. Carmel took control in the final nine holes.

“Our motto for the day was just one shot at a time,” Kluesner said. “We told the girls to just stay patient and see what happened. This course can give you a lot, so that’s what they did. They just stayed true to their game plan all day.”

Greyhounds senior Michaela Headlee finished in a four-way tie for second with a 146 total, shooting 73 each round. Senior teammate Claire Swathwood was in a two-way tie for sixth with a 149 total (75-74).

Carmel senior Kamryn Williams shot an 80-76 for a 156 total. Junior teammate Sophie Mock carded 79-78 for 157.

“It was such an incredible finish by Kamryn,” Kluesner said “Sophie is always one of our stronger players and then, of course, we’re always led by Claire and Michaela. Consistency is always the name of the game for both Claire and Michaela. We can always count on them to throw a couple of birdies in there. They’re really the anchors of this team.”

Kluesner said maintaining a strong mental focus is always the key in the state finals.

“Everyone is going to make bogeys,” Kluesner said. “Everyone is going to have bad shots, but you’ve got to get past those and be able to reset. This team is great at that.”

It was a special finish for the three senior starters.

“What a way for them to go out as back-to-back champions,” Kluesner said. “It’s the first time in Carmel girls golf history we’ve had back-to-back (titles) in Carmel girls golf history. It couldn’t happen to a better team.”

It was the fourth state title for the school’s girls golf program. The Greyhounds also won in 2013 and 1980.

“It feels great (to repeat),” said Swathwood, who has committed to play golf for the University of Memphis. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about all season. I knew we had a strong team again this year. It feels amazing to be back on top. After being down one shot (after the first round), we knew we could come back from a deficit because we did that last year.”

Headlee said patience was the key for her personally as well.

“I had a couple holes where I made a few small mistakes,” she said. “I didn’t give up. I just kept trying my best, and it ended up helping me in the long run.”

Headlee’s good friend and future Purdue University teammate Samantha Brown, from Westfield, was the individual champion.

“I’m so excited for her,” Headlee said. “She deserves it. She’s worked so hard.”