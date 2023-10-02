ATI Lab series features ‘Liars Bench’

Julie Lyn Barber looks forward to seeing what changes a reading might bring to her play.

Barber’s musical “Liars Bench” will be presented as part of Actors Theatre of Indiana’s Lab Series. The play will be presented as a free reading at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at Carmel Clay Public Library. The Lab series helps playwrights receive feedback on their work.

“(The reading is) such a gift,” Barber said. “It’s always so helpful to hear it out loud and to be able to see audience reactions in real time, in addition to the opportunity to hear their thoughts about it after the reading,” Jacobs said. “My goal was to wrap some heart into a comedy so that it’s an evening spent laughing, that sends you away with a bit of nostalgia. There’s no way to know if that goal is near achieving until there is an audience involved. I’m also very excited to have such a skilled group of professional actors interpret the characters. It really helps me in developing each of the character’s specific voices and three-dimensionality.”

The story is set in the 1920s in a small town that hasn’t progressed as much as the rest of the nation.

“I grew up in a small town in Canada. My husband grew up in Selma, Indiana, which is where my kids went to school,” Barber said. “I used to work in Farmland, Indiana, and one of our favorite places to visit is the small town of Nashville in Brown County. Frank Hohenberger’s photographs of the people of Brown County provided inspiration for several of the characters in the play.”

Barber said the play has had several readings through the years.

“The piece has changed significantly after each reading,” said Barber, who is the head of musical theater at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “The last one was a staged reading with students at Western Kentucky University, after which the cast size was significantly pared down to focus on the three sets of siblings.”

Registration for the free tickets will be on Eventbrite. For more, visit atistage.org.