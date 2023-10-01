Makerspace opens in Noblesville

A new makerspace in Noblesville, Ground Level Studios, will have an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at 210 N. 10th Street, Suite 40. Members can create video content with the assistance of media professionals and have access to networking and learning events.

Adam Grubb, president and CEO of Adam Grubb Media, said the makerspace is for small and medium-sized businesses.

Adam Grubb Media helps businesses with video strategy, production and marketing. Grubb started the company in 2015 because he said he was “tired of the corporate video,” which he said are boring and not well produced. With Ground Level Studios, Grubb said he wants to help companies make better videos.

“There’s a lot of studios that rent out their space for production companies to come in, and they do some great things,” Grubb said. “But there wasn’t anything that was built specifically for small businesses and medium-sized businesses that needed content and needed videos.”

Grubb said video is “the most impactful medium to tell your story.”

“The reason people don’t do videos is because they typically don’t know where to start,” he said. “They don’t know how much time it takes. They don’t know how much cost (there) is. They don’t know, and so they just go, ‘We’ll wait on that,’ and then they never do it.”

To use Ground Level Studios, members pay $180, $480 or $980 per month, depending on how many videos the member wants to create per month. Members must commit to a six-month minimum.

Members have access to four sets in the studio and can attend networking events, mixers and learning events, Grubb said.

“When you come in, you should feel special,” Grubb said. “You feel like you’re a member of something that is very unique in the space and in the area.”

For more, visit adamgrubbmedia.com.