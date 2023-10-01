Current Publishing
Carmel company installs solar panels at new Fort Ben library branch
The newly opened Fort Ben Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library has a rooftop array of solar panels. (Photo courtesy of Telamon Energy)

Telamon Energy, a Carmel-based solar developer, has completed a solar power project at the Fort Ben Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library.

According to an announcement from the company, the 22,000 square foot library has a 138 kW rooftop solar array.

“This endeavor stands as a remarkable milestone in advancing (IPL’s) commitment to embracing sustainable practices, following closely on the heels of their 168 kW rooftop array accomplishment at the West Perry Branch in 2021,” the announcement stated. “By facilitating the transition to renewable energy, this partnership not only reduces reliance on conventional power grids but also exemplifies a commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The Fort Ben Branch is working to achieve LEED v4 Silver certification through the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The nonprofit organization offers four certification levels: basic certification, silver, gold and platinum.

“Telamon Energy is very proud to work with The Indianapolis Public Library on another noteworthy project,” stated Gerami Pennyman, director of business development at Telamon Energy. “We are always looking to engage with our community on projects of this type where we find we have the most impact.”   

IPL Director of Facilities Adam Parson said everyone at the library is happy to realize the vision of library services for residents of the Fort Ben area.

“The utilization of a solar PV installation is a key component of how IPL manages ongoing operation expenses,” he stated.


