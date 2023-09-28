Carter remembered for devotion to county

To Hamilton County Republican Chairman Mario Massillamany, Meredith L. Carter was a beloved member of his party and a devoted Hamilton County Council member.

A Carmel resident, Carter died Sept. 5 at age 87 surrounded by family. Carter began his 32-year stint on Hamilton County Council in 1983, serving District 1, part of Clay Township.

“He spent over 30 years helping the Hamilton County Republican Party and Hamilton County Council,” Massilamany said. “He made contributions in making Hamilton County one of the best places to live. He was of the people who had the idea of developing Hamilton County from a sleepy little bedroom community to the vibrant community it is today. One of the county’s big jobs is to make sure there is infrastructure in some of these areas. He was one of the first people to champion sewers and utilities into areas that would allow it to grow. He has done a lot to ensure Carmel has been successful over the years.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman served with Carter as a fellow council member for six years in the ’90s and worked with him when she became commissioner.

“Meredith was always a champion of protecting the underserved in the county, whether insisting that public defenders were adequately funded to assure a fair trial or that those who might have developmental disabilities had opportunities to succeed with securing consistent county funding for Janus Developmental Services,” Altman said. “He was a strong and fair public servant and will be missed.”

Carter served as the vice president/chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis from 1983-2004. He had been named the academic dean of Ivy Tech in 1971.

Councilor Brad Beaver joined the county council decades ago after Carter was already on it.

Beaver, a Noblesville resident, is a heating and air conditioning contractor.

“After I knew him a little bit, I said ‘Meredith, years ago I went to Ivy Tech and learned the heating and air conditioning trade,’” Beaver said. “He went back and looked up my records. I was two classes away from graduating, and he kept encouraging me to go back to school and graduate with an associate degree. Either you know how to fix stuff, or you don’t. He always wanted everyone to do the best they could. We became fast friends. He was a good guy and a good public servant.”

Beaver said Carter never really had an agenda.

“He always had the best interest of Hamilton County at heart,” Beaver said. “I didn’t find him to be particularly political.”

Beaver said the toughest time for Carter was during the Great Recession in 2008-09 when county employees had to be laid off.

“That was the toughest thing Meredith had to do,” Beaver said. “He was president of the council. He struggled with it, and he could just not bring himself to do it. I was self-employed and had been in business for a while. While it was tough to lay off employees, when income comes down, something has to give. He struggled with that more than anything I’ve seen. Everything else, he would go through the facts and determine what he felt was right. That year troubled him more than anything I can remember.”

Carter was the first of 14 children born to Leona and Cleon Carter. Born in Cutler, Carter, nicknamed “Stretch,” received a scholarship to play basketball at Butler University. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Butler and earned his doctorate in educational administration from Ball State University.

He was honored with many awards, including Sagamore of the Wabash by then-Gov. Frank O’Bannon.

Carter was married to Nellie for 60 years. He also is survived by three sons, Chad, Todd and Michael, seven grandchildren and nine siblings.