Ghost Walk tours return to SullivanMunce

By Adanna Mbanu

As Halloween approaches, SullivanMunce Cultural Center is getting into spirit of the celebration by offering Ghost Walk tours in the Town of Zionsville’s historic village early next month.

The 45-minute guided walking tours, which will be offered Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, make stops at various “haunted” sites in the village, where the town’s history will be reenacted “by ghosts of the past,” according to SullivanMunce Cultural Center.

The first tour begins at 6 p.m. both evenings, with tours going out in 15-minute intervals. The last tour begins at 9 p.m.

“Every single year, we change our stories, and every single year there’s something unique,” said Heather Lusk, a Ghost Walk volunteer. “All of our stories are based on real newspaper articles from Zionsville.”

Tours begin on the front lawn of SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 W. Hawthorne St. in Zionsville.

For SullivanMunce members, advance sale tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 6-17. For nonmembers, admission is $14 for adults and $11 for children 6-17. Children 5 and under of members and nonmembers are admitted free.

Tickets for the annual event can be purchased at SullivanMunce Cultural Center; online at sullivanmunce.org; or by phone at 317-873-4900.

“It’s so much fun to see the experience of people walking in groups, having love for our community and seeing their fascination with this area,” Lusk said.