Snapshot: River Road Park renamed Prather Park

River Road Park has been renamed Prather Park in honor of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation’s past parks board president Andrew “Terry” Prather. A dedication ceremony and park sign unveiling took place Sept. 9, and was attended by Prather and his wife, Donna, their family, parks board and staff members and friends. During his 37-year tenure with Hamilton County Parks, most of them as the parks board president, Prather authorized a wide variety of large-scale park projects, including acquisition and development of Coxhall Gardens and Strawtown Koteewi Park. He also helped develop Prather Park, which serves Carmel Dads’ Club youth leagues. (Photo courtesy of Hamilton County)