Boone County Economic Development Corporation names new director of marketing and communications

The Boone County Economic Development Corp. recently hired Jennifer Rubenstein as its director of marketing and communications. She began her role Sept. 5.

The Boone EDC is an independently funded nonprofit that works to grow Boone County’s economy, according to the organization.

According to the Boone EDC, Rubenstein has more than a decade of experience in publishing and consulting. Most recently, she served as the president and publisher of Edible Indy in Zionsville and Creative By Edible Indy.

“We are thrilled to have Rubenstein join the Boone EDC team,” said Molly Whitehead, Boone EDC executive director. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and we’re excited to have her tell Boone County’s story.”

Rubenstein has owned her own marketing consulting firm for 18 years. She is also the co-founder and president of the Edible Indy Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for Indiana families with pediatric epilepsy.

“I was looking for a change and something to give me a different challenge,” Rubenstein said. “This position felt like a good fit because I have advocated for Boone County and the surrounding communities in my other positions. I understand every level and aspect of making a business work, and I look forward to building new connections and bringing people together on a different level.”

Rubenstein is actively involved in the Zionsville community. She said wants to continue connecting Zionsville and Boone County more and create communication and retain business within Zionsville and Boone County communities.