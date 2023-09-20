Noblesville church establishes The Gathering House

Current Publishing
Patrick Propst outside The Gathering House in Noblesville. (Photo by Elissa Maudlin)

After recently selling its building and with a mission to better serve the community, Faith Community Church bought a small house in Noblesville that it calls The Gathering House. Patrick Propst, minister of Faith Community Church, said he wants the new building to be a place where the community can come together for worship, share ideas and benefit from a variety of programming.

Besides conducting worship services, the Gathering House, at 1372 Cherry St., will host workshops, parties, events and other types of meetings, including monthly Community Conversations with the Noblesville Diversity Coalition on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Propst said the building Faith Community Church previously owned was “cumbersome” and he hopes The Gathering House will create a more welcoming environment.

“We think a lot of people want to live in that space, regardless of what their religious affiliation is,” Propst said. “But sometimes church becomes a stumbling block because of often the pain and the abuse that most people have experienced through church relationships, and so we wanted to remove the kind of stigma that churches have while also creating the freedom of thoughts and inclusivity that The Gathering House promotes.”

To enhance its mission, Faith Community Church has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, the Noblesville Diversity Coalition, Serve Noblesville and Family Promise of Hamilton County. The partners can use the space free of charge and offer programming.

Propst said he would like to have a different artist each month have a display in a room at The Gathering House. Eventually, he said committees will be created to develop programming.

“We want the community to really own The Gathering House and to come in and create the programming and the maintenance that is operated here,” Propst said.

For more, visit www.tghnoblesville.com.


