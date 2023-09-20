Hamilton Southeastern teacher wins state award for excellence

A Hamilton Southeastern Schools teacher is one of 16 Hoosier educators recognized during the annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala Sept. 8.

According to an announcement from the Indiana Department of Education, HSE English as a New Language teacher Rebecca Schroeder received the English Learner Educator Excellence Award.

“This award recognizes individual educators with over three years of experience who serve students within their school’s English Learning Program,” the announcement stated. “This individual leads, teaches and builds community among all educators to ensure students are supported across settings.”

In addition to the recognition, Schroeder will receive $2,500.

During the event, IDOE awarded nearly $5 million to schools and educators across the state.

“The heart of the Educational Excellence Awards Gala is focused on the impact of our educators and schools. We know that we have continuous improvements to make for our students…and we also know that we have shining examples of success existing across our state,” stated Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner. “Our goal was to host a red-carpet event to celebrate our very best educators on a level similar to how we celebrate movie stars and professional athletes, because their incredible impact deserves to be celebrated at the grandest level we can.

“Many of the educators tonight have positively impacted hundreds of students over the years and are leaders in their local communities. So, bringing them together for an awards night to roll out the red carpet and provide surprise monetary awards is one small way we can spotlight the massive impact they continue to make on our state.”

The event was Sept. 8 in Indianapolis and included more than 500 educators and guests from across the state.