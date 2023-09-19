Resounding Joy opens location in Noblesville

Lindsay Zehren is the executive director of the nonprofit Resounding Joy Indiana. The Carmel resident said she still remembers when she decided to go into music therapy.

Zehren, 38, was teaching music education when a student of hers died in a gang-related incident, and other students outside of the funeral were listening to violent music.

A teacher who was walking with Zehren thought it was disturbing. Zehren thought it was validating for those students and she switched to teaching music therapy and has “never looked back.”

Zehren is a music therapist at Resounding Joy’s new Noblesville location, which is slated to open Oct. 16. Resounding Joy is a nonprofit designed to help people with mental and physical problems through music.

The location will offer four programs: Sounds of Service for veterans, first responders and their families; Sounds of Healing for children with mental or physical problems; Sounds of Legacy for older adults dealing with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, knee replacement, isolation and other conditions; and Sounds of Community, for anyone who doesn’t fit the other three groups.

Barbara Reuer, founder and CEO of Resounding Joy in San Diego, didn’t plan to open a location in Noblesville but said it was “serendipity” that the organization had a music therapist, Zehren, living in Hamilton County.

“I’m really proud of the team in Indiana for what they’re doing and how fast they’ve grown,” she said.

For the last two years, Zehren has operated what will be the Noblesville location from her Carmel home and in coworking spaces.

Sometime this fall, Zehren said the Noblesville location will have an open house.

The music therapy nonprofit uses instruments like harmonicas, hand drums, shakers, xylophones and piano. Zehren wants to get a drum kit for the organization. The plan is for Resounding Joy in Noblesville to offer drum circles once a month and a family session for attendees to explore instruments.

“I wanted this space so that we can be here and be that safe place where you can come and be vulnerable,” Zehren said, “And even if you don’t want to make music, this is still a place where you can come and express yourself and let some of that go.”

For more, visit Resounding Joy on social media at www.facebook.com/resoundingjoyindiana/.