Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township schools win statewide education awards

Two Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township schools were recognized during the Sept. 8 Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala hosted by the Indiana Department of Education.

Forest Glen Elementary School received an Excellence in Early Literacy Award, according to an announcement from the department.

“This award recognizes individual schools that have established strategies and partnerships to support all students in the mastery of foundational reading skills, specifically,” the announcement stated.

In addition to the recognition, the school received $242,000.

MSD of LT’s McKenzie Center for Innovation & Technology received an Excellence in Student Pathways award.

“This award recognizes individual schools that prioritize access to opportunities for work-based learning and apprenticeships,” the announcement stated.

In addition to the recognition, the school received $250,000.

During the event, IDOE awarded nearly $5 million to schools and educators across the state.

“The heart of the Educational Excellence Awards Gala is focused on the impact of our educators and schools. We know that we have continuous improvements to make for our students…and we also know that we have shining examples of success existing across our state,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner stated. “Our goal was to host a red-carpet event to celebrate our very best educators on a level similar to how we celebrate movie stars and professional athletes, because their incredible impact deserves to be celebrated at the grandest level we can.

“Many of the educators tonight have positively impacted hundreds of students over the years and are leaders in their local communities. So, bringing them together for an awards night to roll out the red carpet and provide surprise monetary awards is one small way we can spotlight the massive impact they continue to make on our state.”

The event was Sept. 8 in Indianapolis and included more than 500 educators and guests from across the state.