LOR plans multi-use development in Westfield
TowneRun vicinity map of the proposed site. (Map courtesy of the City of Westfield)

By Holly Saddler

LOR Commercial Development Group is proposing a planned unit development, TowneRun, in Westfield on the northwest corner of Towne Road and West 146th Street. The 34.62-acre development plans include a mix of local commercial uses, townhomes and single-family residential uses.

Adam Hill, owner of LOR, presented updates and revisions to the proposed project during the Sept. 11 Westfield City Council meeting. Features include restaurants with outdoor dining and a health and wellness club. The residential aspects include owner-occupied townhomes and courtyard homes that will be an extension of the Courtyards of Westfield neighborhood north of the proposed TowneRun development.

Hill noted the council meeting that LOR has been working with neighbors around the property to help the project blend into the surrounding area and accommodate those the construction and development might impact. The project had an advisory plan commission workshop Sept. 18. Feedback will be presented to the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission during its Oct. 2 meeting.

Indianapolis-based LOR has completed several development projects in the Hamilton County, area including Grand Park Shoppes in Westfield at the intersection of Ind. 32 and Wheeler Road, and Midtown Carmel, a 50,000-square-foot mixed-use development; and Shoppes On Main in Carmel on Main Street east of U.S. 31.


