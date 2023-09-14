Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel Clay Schools won’t lease property for wireless communications structure

Carmel Clay Schools won’t lease property for wireless communications structure

0
By on Carmel Community

Carmel Clay Schools has decided not to lease property it owns near Shelborne Fields for a wireless communications structure.

At the Sept. 11 school board meeting, Supt. Michael Beresford said the district received “quite a bit of feedback” from the community after introducing the idea at the previous board meeting.

“We’ve determined we don’t want to move forward with it,” Beresford said.

The approximately 100-foot-tall structure was proposed near Shelborne Fields, which are used by the Carmel Dads’ Club on property owned by CCS east of Shelborne Road and south of 126th Street.


More Headlines

Bar with outdoor area for dining, games proposed on Carmel’s W. Main St. Westfield City Council hears several new ordinance amendments Hamilton Southeastern schools board OKs Stokes’ resignation HSE Schools Superintendent to resign Cultural celebration: St. George Orthodox Christian Church plans annual Middle Eastern Festival Get to know the 2 political newcomers vying for Carmel City Council’s Northwest District
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact