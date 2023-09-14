ATI’s Bier Brewery Bash set to preview season.

Actors Theatre of Indiana will set the stage for the 2023-24 season by hosting the Bier Brewery Bash from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Carmel brewery. ATI co-founder Cynthia Collins will join pianist Brent Marty as she swings the night away with some of her favorite tunes and the female singers who made them famous, from Peggy Lee to Natalie Cole. Each $50 donation ticket receives a complimentary beer or glass of wine. There will be silent auction items and an opportunity to learn about the 2023-2024 ATI Season. Food is also available for purchase.,

As previously announced, the season with kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Studio Theater with “ATI’S Greatest Hits Vol. 2” Some of the shows featured will be “Nonsense,” “Working,” Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd,” among others.

Wayne Powers and his All-Star Jazz Trio will perform Great American Songbook songs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 at part of ATI holiday dates. Katy Gentry, who has appeared in ATI’s “Beyond the Rainbow as Judy Garland, will perform Dec. 15-17 with pianist Eric Baker. Baker will join the Gregg Wolf on drums and Christian Starnes on bass. Gentry will shares stories as well.. The Dec. 15-16 shows will be at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 17.

As announced earlier, ATI will present two Broadway productions in 2024. The first will be “Route 66,” from Feb. 2-18 at the Studio Theater. The season will wrap up with “Forbidden Broadway” from April 26 to May 12.

ATI will also be bringing back their Lab Series in partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library. The Lab Series program is ATI’s way to show commitment to nurturing new plays and playwrights. Chosen plays will have a reading and a talk-back session with audiences, staff, cast and the playwright at the Carmel Clay Public Library. On Oct. 14, the musical being presented is “Liars Bench” by Julie Lyn Barber. A small town carves its identity in a new era which brings unexpected attention attention to their quaint and curious lives.

“Evelyn and the Eternal Question” will be presented March 16, 2024. Evelyn Nesbit was a normal teenager, who happened to be America’s first supermodel. Her beauty was her blessing when she rose to prominence in New York society at the turn of the century. As her star rose that blessing became a curse with violent ends. This new musical reimagines the true events behind “The Crime of the Century” while also analyzing how people protect themselves in spaces of unchecked power.

ATI’s fundraiser, Cocktails, Comedy and Costumes, is tentatively slated for Dec. 1 at a site to be determined. Area community leaders will walk the runway, modeling some of ATI’s favorite costumes from the past 19 years.