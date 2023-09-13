Nonprofit helps families battling cancer

For 16 years, Josiah’s Ride: Cruzin 4 A Cure has been sponsoring children and families who have dealt with blood cancers.

This year’s annual event — presented by the nonprofit Zionsville American Legion Riders — is at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23, beginning at the American Legion in Zionsville, 9950 E. 600 S.

To date, the event has raised more than $200,000 for the children and families it sponsors. This year, the ride will benefit the family of 6-year-old Rileigh Woodard, a Lebanon child battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The event began in 2007, when the Zionsville American Legion Riders met the family of Josiah Nelson, who is now a healthy 24-year-old Purdue University graduate.

“My son was 6 years old at the time, and he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” said Josiah Nelson’s mother, Susan Nelson. “The Zionsville American Legion Riders told the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society they wanted to do something to give back to kids with blood cancer, and they gave them our name.”

Since then, the event has sponsored 20 families whose children are battling blood cancer.

The event will open with breakfast at the Zionsville American Legion before riders take to their motorcycles for a ride to the Crawfordville American Legion. The day also includes dinner, a bounce house and a band in the evening when the motorcycle riders return. There are also raffles and a silent auction throughout the day.

This year, the motorcyclists will attend the homecoming football game at Wabash College, where two formerly sponsored children, Cody Bevelhimer and Camden Cooper, attend school.

Last year, extra proceeds from the event went to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and food and gas gift cards were distributed to families at Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital and Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health North.

The event is open to the public. To register for or to make a donation, visit the event’s Facebook page, Josiah’s Ride: Cruzin 4 A Cure.