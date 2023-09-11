Teen killed in Lawrence shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sept. 7 in Lawrence, and Lawrence Police Department investigators are seeking information about the incident.

According to LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, officers responded to the 4900 block of Leone Drive following a report of a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 7.

“Responding officers observed a black passenger vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant, and upon contacting the driver, discovered he had been shot at least once,” Woodruff stated in an email response to a request for information. “First responding officers and medics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition. After arriving at the hospital, the victim was declared deceased.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Mekhi Reeves.

Woodruff stated that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana, 317-262-TIPS (8477), where tips may be given anonymously.