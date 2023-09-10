Law firm attorneys recognized in ‘Best Lawyers’ publication

Craig, Kelley & Faultless announced that five of its lawyers were included in the 30th edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” for personal injury litigation – plaintiffs. Those attorneys are David Craig, William Kelley II, Scott Faultless, Alexander Craig of Lawrence and Christopher Barry.

The law firm states that two of its lawyers, Samantha Craig Stevens and Whitney Coker also were recognized in the fourth edition of the “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America” for personal injury litigation — plaintiffs.

David Craig has been recognized by the publication annually since 2017, Faultless since 2018, and Kelley since 2019, according to the announcement. Alex Craig has been recognized for the past two years.

Barry, Stevens and Coker each were named for the first time this year.

“Since it was first published in 1983, ‘Best Lawyers’ has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence,” the announcement stated. “‘Best Lawyers’ recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive ‘Purely Peer Review’ evaluation. More than 123,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and they have received more than 20 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.”

According to the announcement, Craig, Kelley & Faultless handles cases involving semi-trucks, wrongful death and other injury cases throughout the United States. The firm is headquartered in Indianapolis. It has several offices in Indiana and an office in St. Louis, Missouri. For more, visit ckflaw.com.