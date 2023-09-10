Dog Grooming Academy of Indianapolis in Noblesville is accepting applications for new cohort

Aspiring dog groomers are in luck. A new academy is opening in Noblesville at 15310 Herriman Blvd. and is accepting new students.

The Dog Grooming Academy of Indianapolis, in the same building as DogDayz Playhouse & Retreat, is accepting applications for a new cohort of students. Students will learn how to groom, bathe, trim and style, along with health and safety, dog handling and customer service skills, according to the organization.

The courses include 144 hours of instruction, according to owner Brian Cottrell, who lives in Noblesville. He said he opened the academy because it has been challenging finding qualified professional groomers.

“(I am most excited) to produce professional dog groomers that will help fill the void we have in the Indianapolis area (and) also (to) give our local businesses a source to train their current employees to become better at their trade,” Cottrelll said.

To be admitted into the academy, applicants must be at least 18 years old and complete the application and interview process.

“We would like to help ensure this is the proper career path for those interested in taking the professional dog grooming class,” Cottrell said.

The director of instruction is Lawrence resident Pam Casey. She has 20 years of overall experience in the field and eight years of experience as an instructor.

“I am very excited to help open up the school because there is such a shortage of groomers,” Casey said. “There just doesn’t seem to be enough to go around.”

Classes are scheduled to start Jan. 8, 2024, although Cottrell said they may have a late-August to early November class. Evening classes are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Day classes are Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday classes are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the academy’s website, tuition and tools/equipment total $6,400.

Limited seats are available. Prospective students must fill out an application at doggroomingacademy.net. For more, visit the website or call 317-316-8200.