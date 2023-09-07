Noblesville organ donation event in memory of racecar driver Bryan Clauson

Although Noblesville racecar driver Bryan Clauson died from injuries suffered in a crash during a 2016 race in Kansas, his legacy lives on in the wake of that tragic event. Through organ donation, Clauson saved five lives and helped save up to 75 others.

Clauson’s mother, Diana Clauson, said approximately 7,000 people signed up to become organ donors as a direct result of her son’s willingness to be a donor himself and is the face of an annual event supporting donor families.

The Strut 2 Save Lives event at Dr. James A. Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane in Noblesville, will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. The event consists of an approximately one-and-a-half-mile dog walk and includes a dog agility course, a DJ, a raffle and other activities, and 15 to 20 local vendors.

Proceeds benefit the Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund, which helps with hotel costs, meals, gas and other things donor families may need, Diana said.

“We don’t want money or things to be another burden in their darkest days,” Diana said. “It was provided to us when Bryan passed away and it really did make a huge difference.”

This year, there will be high-value raffle items like a Williams Comfort Air duct cleaning. Raffle tickets can be purchased one week prior to the event by registering and following a link sent via email. Tickets are also available at the event.

Diana said her favorite part is seeing people with their dogs. She said Bryan Clauson loved his two dogs, Chevy and Stewart, and they would go everywhere with him.

Carrie Courtney, a family friend who serves on the planning committee, said her favorite moment of the event is when the song “Who Let the Dogs Out?” is played and the string of pups and their owners start the walk. Bryan Clauson’s dogs were often at his races and were usually on the podium with him when he’d place, she said.

“Now, all of those things that he loved (are) all now tied together with what is funding (and) continuing his legacy of giving by saving lives every day,” Courtney said.

Beth Hodgin, who also serves on the planning committee, became friends with the Clauson family through her son’s friendship with Bryan Clauson.

“As a human at 27, he had his years of wisdom. I mean, he was like a 95-year-old in wisdom,” Hodgin said about Bryan Clauson. “But then now that he was going to save all these lives (through organ donation), it was really quite something and he just had a knack of bringing people together and still does today.”

Since 2017, $100,000 has been raised for the Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund.

Registration for the event is $30 for adults, $15 for children and $75 for families. For more, visit classy.org/event/strut2savelives/e493662.