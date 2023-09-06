Current Publishing
Short seeks District 6 seat on Lawrence Common Council

Aaron Short is running as a Republican for the Lawrence Common Council District 6 seat held by Republican Lauren Russel, who is not seeking reelection.

Short describes himself as a family man, business owner and financial advisor with a law degree from Indiana University, Robert H McKinney School of law. He and his family attend Heartland Church in Fishers.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A — Beyond my experience, perhaps the greatest benefit any leader can offer is their set of values. To that end, I’ll offer my Hoosier work ethic, sense of decency and eternal optimism to advance common sense solutions.

Q — How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I pledge to meet with public safety officers on a quarterly basis to understand their needs and to hold live quarterly town halls through social media to create a space for residents to be heard.

Q — How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A — I’ll work with whoever is elected, regardless of party, to support our public safety officers, pave our streets and invest in the economic development of our city.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A — Businesses and families can’t thrive in a community that isn’t safe. If we invest in the people who keep our city safe, then businesses and families will have an ecosystem to thrive, and our city can continue on the path to grow and develop.

The general election is Nov. 7.


