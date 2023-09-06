Fishers resident awarded Red Gold scholarship, internship

Allison Greig of Fishers is the 2023 Red Gold Food Science Scholarship Award recipient.

According to an announcement from Red Gold, the annual scholarship is awarded to Purdue University students with strong aptitudes for a career in food science. In addition to the scholarship, Red Gold rewards recipients with a paid internship at its corporate headquarters, along with hands-on experience at its food processing facilities and product development lab.

Greig is the daughter of Josh and Amie Greig of Fishers. She is a junior at Purdue working toward her bachelor’s degree in food science. She expects to graduate in 2025.

Through her internship with Red Gold, she learned about equipment calibration, product formulations and batching, sensory paneling and analytical testing, according to the announcement.

“I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to gain experience in the food science industry at Red Gold so early on in my career,” Greig stated. “While school is extremely valuable to my future, this experience has allowed me to apply my knowledge and learn things about the industry that I may not have been able to in a classroom. Red Gold has helped me gain more confidence in myself as a food scientist, which has enabled me to set and achieve more ambitious goals in my career.”

Food science applies the basic sciences, mathematics and engineering to convert agricultural commodities into foods and beverages.

Red Gold was founded in 1942 by the Reichart family. The announcement states that it is the largest privately owned tomato processor in the nation, with three facilities in Elwood, Geneva and Orestes, Indiana.

For more, visit redgoldtomatoes.com.