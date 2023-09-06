Chapman seeks Fishers’ NE District council seat

Samantha Chapman is running as a Democrat for the Fishers City Council’s Northeast District seat.

Chapman, 33, is an attorney and is the Indiana state director for the Humane Society of the United States. She moved to Fishers in 2022 with her beagle, Sunny, and two cats. She has served on the boards for Outrun the Sun, Beyond Monumental, Friends of Indy Animals and Waldo’s Muttley Crew Animal Rescue.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — I have experience working with state and local elected officials on policy proposals that benefit animals and people. I am an empathetic leader and strive to find common ground.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years and how would you address it?

A — I hear concerns about the rapid growth in Fishers. I support economic development in our community, but we must be mindful of traffic, pollution and disappearance of green space and how that affects the quality of life.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I plan to host quarterly town hall meetings, send monthly email updates and give my neighbors my personal cell number so they can communicate directly with their city council member.

Q — What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A — We need to invest in affordable housing solutions in Fishers by working with organizations like HAND and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, so that those who serve our community have opportunities to live here.

The general election is Nov. 7.