Carmel police arrest man accused of murder in Alabama 

The Carmel Police Dept. on Aug. 30 arrested a man who allegedly fled to Indiana after committing murder and robbery in Huntsville, Alabama, two days earlier.

Blinks

According to Huntsville police, Damon Andrew Blinks, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Devin Tyler McDonald, 23, in a parking lot. Blinks then allegedly fled to Indiana, where he resides, in McDonald’s Nissan Altima.

Carmel police attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle, which led to a pursuit. When police eventually arrested Blinks, they found a handgun in his pocket, according to a probable cause affidavit. Blinks is not permitted to carry a handgun because of a previous felony conviction in 2014 for a carjacking in Marion County.

Huntsville police traveled to Hamilton County to speak with Blinks Aug. 31 and formally charge him with capital murder. He remains in the Hamilton County Jail without bond. He is expected to be extradited to the Madison County Jail in Alabama.

Blinks has been charged in Hamilton County with theft, unlawful carrying of a handgun and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Current has reached out to CPD for additional information.


