Women speakers to share inspiring stories

Katie Vigil learned about “That’s What She Said” when living in Champaign-Urbana, Ill.

“It’s women from all walks of life with very inspiring, uplifting stories,” she said.

So, when Vigil moved to Zionsville in 2019, she determined she wanted to bring it to the Indianapolis area.

Vigil is the regional producer of the “That’s What She Said” program, set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show is the first in the Indianapolis area. The program is part of The She Said Project.

Ten speakers will speak for 8 to 10 minutes. Part of the proceeds will support Kids Voice Indiana.

“The purpose is to elevate women’s voices,” Vigil said.

Besides Vigil, the speakers are Cara Dalton, Fortville; Kelli Caughman, Fortville; Myra Levine, Noblesvile; Lisa Brandenburg, Westfield; Michelle Derleth, Noblesville; Jennifer Johnson, Cicero; Brandi Bruemmer, Indianapolis: Heather Hughet, Mooresville; and Becca Goldsberry, Greenwood.

The first show was in Champaign-Urbana, Ill., in 2013. Several other cities have held shows through the years.

“I’ll be talking about some of the personal struggles that I’ve had that have led me to where I am today,” she said.

Levine said she will discuss what she describes as her “ridiculous path” to motherhood.

“I feel honored to be in the program and tell a story that means so much to me,” she said. “When I was 10 years old, I accepted that only pretty, thin, blonde girls get to be wives and mothers, and sadly I would have to be satisfied with fabulous wealth. I turned out to be wrong on all counts.”

A former Westfield resident, Levine moved to Noblesville last year. In 2022, she spoke at “Listen to Your Mother,” a Mother’s Day show in Indianapolis.

Brandenburg said she was asked by Vigil if she would share her story.

“When she explained the premise behind the show, I was all in,” Brandenburg said. “Being on stage with so many amazing women was something I didn’t want to pass up. I’m hopeful that by doing so, other women feel empowered to share their stories. I also pray that those in the audience might be inspired to step out in faith and do something that scares them.”

Brandenburg tells the story of moving to Indiana during the pandemic.

“I created a community of women who became friends through events and now support one another because every woman deserves a strong support system,” she said.

Dalton said she loves the concept and mission of The She Said Project.

“I have attended multiple events in Champaign where the program originated, while living there for 10 years,” Dalton said. “I will be talking about my story of motherhood.

I have never participated in something like this, but I have spoken to groups of women in small settings about the power of faith and how one person can impact thousands.”

Derleth said she wants to share how a positive mindset can change the outcome.

“I was paralyzed from the neck down 22 months ago following a back surgery that triggered an auto-immune response in my body, Guillain-Barré syndrome,” Derleth said. “I have persevered through after a neurologist told me I would likely never walk again. Guillain-Barré syndrome has not kept me down. I am walking today, with the assistance of a cane and a heck of a lot of hard work. I’m on a journey to finding the new me.”

For more, visit shesaidproject.com. For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org.