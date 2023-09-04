Meet the Carmel City Council candidates in the South Central District

Incumbent Republican Tony Green is facing a challenge in the Carmel City Council’s South Central District from Democrat Jessica Irvine.

Green, who is deputy director at Indiana Public Retirement System, joined the council in 2017 after winning a caucus and was unopposed in the 2019 general election. Irvine, senior environmental manager for the Indiana Dept. of Environmental Management, has not previously held elected office.

What are your top three campaign issues?

Green:

Protecting the unique character of Carmel’s family-residential neighborhoods.

Investing in Carmel’s existing infrastructure, especially outside of downtown Carmel.

Investing in Carmel’s police and fire departments so that the departments keep up with the demands of the increasing population growth.

Irvine:

Environmental sustainability

Smart development

Fiscal transparency

What are Carmel’s greatest strengths? Where do you see areas of improvement?

Green: Carmel’s strength is the high quality of life maintained by our outstanding schools, city services, and amenities. Areas of improvement are the lack of a long range plan to maintain the high quality of life that we have in areas such as public safety, infrastructure and parks.

Irvine: Carmel’s greatest strengths lie in its strong sense of community, exceptional schools and parks, public safety and opportunity for economic growth. Areas of improvement include being more transparent in our city’s spending habits, fostering more affordable housing options, and preserving green spaces when possible to ensure our city’s sustainability for future generations.

How would you describe Carmel’s financial health? Why would you describe it that way?

Green: Carmel is in strong fiscal shape today. This is because of the increasing stream of revenue as Carmel continues to build out and up, becoming more dense. However, the increasing stream of revenue will not last and begin to taper off while expenses to maintain services and infrastructure for a much larger population continue to grow. A plan and vision is needed for the next phase of Carmel.

Irvine: Carmel’s financial strength stems from a robust local economy, though recent debt increases slightly lowered our credit rating and may affect interest rates. To secure a stable future, reducing debt, staying within budget, and investing in high-return projects are vital.

What should be the city’s role in supporting its senior citizen residents and their needs?

Green: The city should collaborate and build stronger partnerships with organizations supporting senior citizens such as PrimeLife Enrichment. With input from those organizations, the city should encourage events and activities for senior citizens while ensuring that they are accessible, affordable and safe.

Irvine: Carmel should provide accessible healthcare, social programs, and transportation options to ensure senior citizens’ well-being, independence, and active engagement in the community. Also, I would support collaborations with local organizations like PrimeLife Enrichment for partnership opportunities to help provide some of these services.

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Carmel is something you would support?

Green: I solicit input from citizens living near or impacted by the proposals. I have done that by attending HOA meetings and having town hall meetings. I look at each individual proposal to determine if it is consistent with the unique character of the surrounding neighborhoods. If the density of the proposal is dramatically different from the surrounding areas or destroys large wooded areas without any mitigation, I do not support the project evident by a number of projects that I have voted against that can be found on my website.

Irvine: I would support projects that align with the long-term vision of Carmel. This includes projects that enhance our community, prioritize sustainability and green space preservation, and respect the character of the district. Collaborative engagement with residents, ensuring proper infrastructure planning, and evaluating the potential economic and social benefits are key.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Green: I have been a public servant for most of my life, being the only veteran among all the candidates having served in the military for over 30 years. I have a proven record on the city council of being an independent critical thinker who has expressed their opinion not only in words, but by actual votes consistent with my words. With a new mayor and at least six of nine first time councilors, I feel it is important to provide some continuity and continue serving the people in my district.

Irvine: With 30-plus years in Carmel, I’m a Carmel Clay Schools alum, holding degrees in public financial management and environmental policy and am currently serving as a senior environmental manager for the state. I am invested in the wellbeing of our community. I’m running to contribute back to the city that’s meant so much to my family. My goal is smart, efficient investment to keep Carmel thriving.

How can voters learn more about you?

Green: tonygreen4carmel.com

Irvine: irvineforcarmel.com or [email protected]