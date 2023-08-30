Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel Cub Scouts invite community to learn about joining, volunteering 

Carmel Cub Scouts invite community to learn about joining, volunteering 

0
By on Carmel Community

Local Cub Scout packs in Carmel are inviting the community to attend events at local schools this week to learn more about the organization and register.

Cub Scouts aims to provide fun and adventure while teaching the value of hard work, responsibility, determination and helping others. Packs are open to boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. The groups are led by parent volunteers in partnership with the BSA Crossroads of America Council.

Join Night events will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Woodbrook Elementary and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Carmel, Cherry Tree, Clay Center, College Wood, Forest Dale, Mohawk Trails, Prairie Trace, Smoky Row, Towne Meadow and West Clay elementaries.

Learn more at crossroadsbsa.org/join.


More Headlines

Carmel school board aligns dress codes, discusses possible cellphone tower near Shelborne Road Noblesville community events Classic cars tour to make stop in Carmel Place of honor: Zionsville couple chosen as 70th annual parade grand marshals History underwater: Presentation to focus on community at the bottom of Geist Reservoir Carmel in brief — August 29, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact