Carmel Cub Scouts invite community to learn about joining, volunteering 

Local Cub Scout packs in Carmel are inviting the community to attend events at local schools this week to learn more about the organization and register.

Cub Scouts aims to provide fun and adventure while teaching the value of hard work, responsibility, determination and helping others. Packs are open to boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. The groups are led by parent volunteers in partnership with the BSA Crossroads of America Council.

Join Night events will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Woodbrook Elementary and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Carmel, Cherry Tree, Clay Center, College Wood, Forest Dale, Mohawk Trails, Prairie Trace, Smoky Row, Towne Meadow and West Clay elementaries.

Learn more at crossroadsbsa.org/join.