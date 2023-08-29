Savory fundraiser benefits Oak Trace Elementary

Savor Westfield has a specific goal for this year’s fundraiser.

“We are raising money to enhance the school library at Oak Trace Elementary,” said Janelle Browne, who is Savor Westfield’s co-chair with Erin Neale. “The teachers at Oak Trace would like more collaborative learning pieces.”

The seventh annual Savor Westfield is set for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Bridgewater Club, 3535 161st St., Westfield. The tasting event benefits Oak Trace and Westfield Youth Assistance Program. Indy Dental Group and Urban Apples are the presenting sponsors. The event is organized by the Oak Trace Elementary Parent Teacher Organization.

The VIP is limited to 175 tickets, which include early admittance at 6 p.m. and a drink ticket. Tickets are $75 for VIP and $50 for regular tickets.

Browne said the fundraiser is excited to have four new vendors.

“West Fork Whiskey, along with its family-friendly restaurant, The Mash House, will be joining us this year,” Browne said. “Las Tortugas food truck will be there sampling its winter catering menu.”

The other two new vendors are Swayzee Loins, featuring tenderloins, and FreezeDryIt, featuring freeze-dried snacks,

Other vendors include The Bridgewater Club, Quack Daddy, Charleston’s, Grand Junction Brewery, Jan’s Village Pizza, Titus Bakery, Urban Vines, Field Brewing, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, Rail Cafe & Market, Cone and Crumb, Joe’s Grille, The Bountiful Board, Four Finger Distillery, Queso’s, Chef Karyn and Birdies Grill House.

The 78s, an Americana group, will provide musical entertainment for the second consecutive year.

Tickets will only be sold online and not at door this year. For tickets and more, visit savorwestfield.com.