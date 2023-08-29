Noblesville community events

The Front Porch Music Fest

The music fest that brings musicians on Noblesville porches is back Aug. 26 at 1039 Logan Street. There will be 24 performances, Primeval Brewing and local vendors. It starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. It is free to the public.

2023-24 School Event

The Pursuit Institute is hosting a Back-to-School Kickoff Aug. 30 at the Noblesville Schools Community Center ,1775 Field Dr. Admission is free, but registration is required. It will start at 8 a.m. and last until 9:30 a.m. Leaders and program partners will discuss programs for the upcoming school year and future events.

Ice Cream Express for early September

The Nickel Plate Express at 701 Cicero Rd. will ride to the Arcadia train depot where riders will enjoy ice cream and tour the depot every Friday of September. It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. There is open seating. The ride departs from Hobbs Station inside Forest Park and returns there at the end of the trip. Adult tickets, ages 13 and older are $25 and tickets for children ages 3-12 tickets are $22.

Create Your Own Pumpkin

At Kiln Creations, 60 N. 9th Street, participants can carve their own pumpkin Sept. 2, 3 and 15. For $45, participants get one large pumpkin to carve. There are three options for pumpkins: a large whitted pumpkin, flat tall pumpkin or a large jack-o’-lantern. The pumpkins are made out of poured clay and all tools are provided. Participants will receive their finished pumpkins two weeks after the event. Seating is limited.