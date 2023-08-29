Alpha Leo Club welcomes new board members

Current Publishing
From left, Vice President Caroline Devine, President Phoebe Sidebottom , Alpha Leos Club Board Advisor Sam Robbins, Secretary Lauryn Day and Treasurer Braden Maple.

Members of the 2023-24 Zionsville Alpha Leo Club Board were inducted Aug. 15. The Zionsville Alpha Leo Club is a nonprofit youth organization focused on serving others and developing leadership skills. The club volunteers in the community through service activities and projects to better the community and give back to Zionsville. Monthly meetings are hosted on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Lions Club House, 115 S Elm St. The meetings include dinner and service activities. The club works alongside the Zionsville Lions Club and is for anyone between the age of 12 and 18. Anyone interested in learning more about the Alpha Leo Club can visit zalc.org. (Photo courtesy of the Alpha Leo Club)


